DuckDuckGo lets you filter out AI images from search results
DuckDuckGo just rolled out a handy new feature: you can now filter out AI-generated images from your search results.
Just head to the Images tab and use the new "AI images" dropdown to choose if you want to see or hide AI content.
You'll also find this option in your search settings.
More filters are on the way
This update comes after users said AI art was making it harder to find real photos.
DuckDuckGo is using curated blocklists to catch most AI images, though it admits some might slip through.
The team says more filters are on the way, especially as other search engines like Google have faced criticism for flooding results with AI-made pics.