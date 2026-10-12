Watch: 110 galaxies, star clusters, nebulas snapped in stunning photo

Van Zuilen's journey into deep-sky astrophotography started with his cooled deep-sky camera.

About a year and a half ago, he decided to photograph the entire Messier catalog.

He spent 352 hours and 13 minutes capturing these celestial objects with an Askar 103APO telescope and a William Optics Redcat 51 MK2.5.

Each subject was then meticulously processed using Photoshop and the astronomy software PixInsight.