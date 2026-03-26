Dutch court bans Elon Musk's AI from making NSFW content
Technology
Elon Musk's AI company xAI was told by a Dutch court to stop making and sharing sexualized images of people without their consent. This comes after complaints about Grok, xAI's chatbot, creating these kinds of pictures.
If they do not listen, xAI and Grok face a hefty €100,000 ($115,350) fine every day.
The ruling could lead to stricter regulations for AI tools
The case was started by Offlimits, a Dutch nonprofit fighting online sexual abuse.
The ruling pushes for stronger rules around what AI can do and sets an example for how tech companies should handle sensitive content.
It could mean tighter regulations and higher ethical standards for future AI tools.