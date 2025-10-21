AI chatbots biased toward certain political parties: Dutch watchdog
What's the story
The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) has flagged a major concern over the reliability of AI chatbots in providing voting advice. The warning comes just eight days ahead of the national elections in the Netherlands. The AP's report highlights that four different chatbots were tested, and they all showed a clear bias toward certain political parties, regardless of user input or command.
Bias exposure
Chatbots pushed users toward specific parties
The AP's report revealed that in more than half of the cases, the chatbots recommended either the far-right Freedom Party (PVV) led by Geert Wilders or the left-wing GroenLinks-PvdA headed by former European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans. The center-right CDA party was hardly ever mentioned, even when user input matched their positions exactly.
Tool criticism
AI tools unreliable for voting advice
Monique Verdier, the Deputy Head of the AP, criticized chatbots as unreliable voting aids. She said that these tools may appear smart, but they are not reliable when it comes to assisting voters. "Voters are being pushed toward a party that does not necessarily align with their political views," she added, stressing this issue directly impacts free and fair elections.
Caution advised
PVV's rise could reshape Dutch politics
Verdier cautioned against the use of AI chatbots for voting advice due to their opaque and unverifiable operation. The warning comes as Dutch citizens prepare to vote on October 29, in an election closely watched across Europe for its potential impact on the future of the PVV. Despite leading in polls, many Dutch voters are still undecided about their choice.