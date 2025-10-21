AI chatbots biased toward certain political parties: Dutch watchdog

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) has flagged a major concern over the reliability of AI chatbots in providing voting advice. The warning comes just eight days ahead of the national elections in the Netherlands. The AP's report highlights that four different chatbots were tested, and they all showed a clear bias toward certain political parties, regardless of user input or command.

Bias exposure Chatbots pushed users toward specific parties The AP's report revealed that in more than half of the cases, the chatbots recommended either the far-right Freedom Party (PVV) led by Geert Wilders or the left-wing GroenLinks-PvdA headed by former European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans. The center-right CDA party was hardly ever mentioned, even when user input matched their positions exactly.

Tool criticism AI tools unreliable for voting advice Monique Verdier, the Deputy Head of the AP, criticized chatbots as unreliable voting aids. She said that these tools may appear smart, but they are not reliable when it comes to assisting voters. "Voters are being pushed toward a party that does not necessarily align with their political views," she added, stressing this issue directly impacts free and fair elections.