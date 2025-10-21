You can't play Sims on your phone from next year

The mobile version of The Sims franchise was launched in 2018 and has received over 50 updates since then. EA has announced that players will no longer be able to make real-money purchases in the game from today. It will be removed from both iOS and Android platforms tomorrow, ahead of complete server shutdown next year, rendering it completely unplayable.

Future projects

'Project Rene' comes next

The news of The Sims Mobile's closure comes as the franchise is transitioning to its next phase. While The Sims 4 continues to thrive, a new project dubbed "Project Rene" is in the works. EA has been tight-lipped about this upcoming game, but it's expected to be a single and multiplayer experience available on PC and mobile platforms. This could make games like The Sims Mobile less relevant in the future.