How Meesho helps small sellers reduce shipping costs
The Meesho Android app comes with some useful features that can help you save on shipping costs.
By using these tools, you can streamline your logistics and keep your expenses in check.
Here are some of the different ways in which you can use the app to save on shipping costs.
From bulk orders to real-time tracking, these tips can help you stay profitable.
Bulk order management
Managing bulk orders efficiently is key to cutting down on shipping costs.
With the Meesho app, users can combine multiple orders into one shipment, which can dramatically reduce the total cost per package.
By clubbing orders going to similar locations, sellers can benefit from reduced rates provided by courier services for larger shipments.
This not only saves money but also makes shipping more manageable and less time-consuming.
Real-time tracking features
Real-time tracking is important to cut down on shipping costs, provide transparency, and control.
The Meesho app has detailed tracking, which gives sellers the ability to monitor shipments closely.
This allows timely interventions to eliminate any chances of delays or reroutes, keeping customers happy by keeping them updated about the status of their order.
Automated shipping calculations
Automated shipping calculations in the Meesho app make it easier to determine accurate shipping charges according to weight and destination.
This feature removes manual errors and makes sure that sellers charge customers accurately, neither underestimating nor overcharging them.
With precise calculations, sellers can keep their prices competitive while covering all logistics expenses, resulting in better profit margins.
Discounted courier partnerships
Meesho's partnerships with different courier services provide discounted rates only for its users.
By partnering with various courier services, the company allows sellers to avail themselves of competitive pricing options, which are usually not available through regular channels.
Using these discounts, businesses can easily cut down on shipping costs while ensuring the same level of reliable delivery services for their customers.
Efficient return management system
An efficient return management system is crucial to keep additional costs of returns and exchanges in check.
The Meesho app simplifies return handling processes without charging exorbitant fees or delaying refunds/replacements when customers need them the most.
They ask for them due to dissatisfaction or some other reasons that boil down to product quality assurance steps taken beforehand at the initial purchase stage itself.