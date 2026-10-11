Elon Musk proposes Grok shopping feature using credit card photos
Technology
Elon Musk is pitching a new feature for the AI chatbot Grok: just snap and upload a photo of your credit card, and Grok will hunt down deals and buy things online for you.
While it sounds convenient, it's also raising eyebrows over privacy and data security, especially since it means handing over sensitive info to an AI.
xAI cautioned against card photo uploads
Musk's idea quickly sparked debate. xAI itself cautioned against sharing personal details with Grok, pointing out that uploaded photos could end up stored in the cloud.
One user suggested the bot needs to be able to generate its own single-use card numbers, a reminder that security needs to keep up as shopping with AI gets smarter.