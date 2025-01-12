Want to learn English from Tamil? Use Duolingo's new feature
What's the story
Duolingo, the popular language learning platform, has launched a new feature for its English learners in Tamil Nadu.
The feature, called 'Learn English From Tamil,' has been customized for native Tamil speakers.
With this, the company hopes to make them fluent in English without compromising on cultural relevance and engagement.
Localization strategy
Localizing language learning
Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director of Duolingo India, emphasized the company's commitment to localization.
He said it is central to their mission of making language learning accessible and relevant for everyone.
The new 'Learn English from Tamil' course is an exciting opportunity for Tamil speakers to learn English in a culturally resonant and engaging manner.
Course expansion
Duolingo's expansion into Indic languages
The 'Learn English from Tamil' course marks the fourth Indic language course on Duolingo, after Bengali, Hindi, and Telugu.
The expansion highlights Duolingo's efforts to break language learning barriers and make it accessible for all.
Just like other courses on the platform, this new offering provides a gamified and culturally resonant learning experience, enabling Tamil speakers to learn English at their own pace, free of cost.
Cultural commitment
Commitment to India's linguistic diversity
Duolingo acknowledges Tamil as an integral part of India's cultural and linguistic diversity.
The introduction of this new course highlights their commitment to making English learning accessible for Tamil speakers.
Kapany said India's linguistic diversity inspires them to create courses that meet the unique needs of their users, and this launch is yet another step toward empowering learners across the country.
Promotional campaign
Vibrant campaign to promote new course
To celebrate the launch of the new course, Duolingo has kicked off a lively campaign called English Vaathi Duo in partnership with creative agency Talented.
The unique campaign blends Tamil pop culture with Duo's quirky personality, further driving home Duolingo's commitment to cultural relevance in language learning.