Enron Egg— the portable nuclear reactor everyone's talking about—is fake
What's the story
The "Enron Egg," a supposed micro nuclear reactor to power your home for a decade, has been exposed as a hoax.
The announcement was made on a website imitating the branding of the defunct Enron Corporation.
The site pitched the egg-shaped device as a revolutionary home energy solution, with the tagline "Nuclear you can trust."
But now, it has been confirmed that both the product and company are fake.
Parody details
The 'Enron Egg' was a parody product
The website advertising the "Enron Egg" gave elaborate descriptions of its alleged features.
It claimed the device's heat-resistant casing could withstand extreme temperatures, ensuring unparalleled durability and safety.
The site also claimed an integrated chip in the device enabled continuous monitoring by Enron's nuclear management facility, ensuring real-time oversight and unparalleled operational safety — anytime, anywhere.
Video release
Parody launch video and public reactions
A parody product launch video was shared on social media, with fake company executives promoting their egg-shaped gadget.
The officials claimed that the Enron Egg could revolutionize three industries — "power", "independence," and "freedom."
Despite the humorous nature of this campaign, some internet users believed the product was real and inquired about how to order one.
Company history
The real Enron's history and public response
The real Enron was a Houston-based energy, commodities, and services company that filed for bankruptcy in 2001 after an accounting fraud scandal.
The company's downfall resulted in new regulations and legislation to improve the accuracy of financial reporting for public companies.
Despite this history, the parody website featured a press release dated December 2 announcing that Enron has relaunched as a company focused on solving the global energy crisis.
Pre-order revelation
The truth behind the Enron egg pre-order
The press release announcing the company's return looked surprisingly legit and even had a press contact email.
However, when people reached out, they got responses from someone at media strategy company Stu Loeser & Co., not Enron.
The terms and conditions on Enron.com clearly mention that information on the site "represents performance art and is for entertainment purposes only," further confirming the hoax nature of this campaign.