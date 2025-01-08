ALS drug by Google's anti-aging subsidiary fails clinical trial
What's the story
Calico, Google's anti-aging subsidiary, has announced disappointing results from its first-ever drug trial.
The experimental drug, fosigotifator, was tested as a potential treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
This deadly neurodegenerative disease affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, resulting in paralysis.
The trial was part of the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial initiative currently testing multiple drugs against this disease.
Trial outcomes
Fosigotifator fails to meet primary and secondary goals
The 24-week trial showed that fosigotifator did not meet its primary or secondary objectives.
The drug did not show any significant improvement in slowing down the disease's progression, nor did it improve respiratory function and quality of life, better than the placebo group.
However, an "exploratory" high dose of fosigotifator showed progress in preserving muscle strength and respiratory function longer than the placebo.
Future prospects
Calico remains committed to further investigation
Despite the disappointing results, Calico's Chief of Clinical Sciences, Bill Cho, said that the study offered valuable insights into fosigotifator's possible bioactivity in people with ALS.
He stressed the company's commitment to further investigate fosigotifator as a potential treatment for ALS and other disorders like vanishing white matter disease and major depressive disorder.
Drug action
Fosigotifator's mechanism and FDA's recognition
The fosigotifator drug targets the integrated stress response (ISR), a cellular mechanism that decreases activity in cells in response to internal or environmental stress.
In 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chose fosigotifator for its START Pilot Program.
The initiative aims to speed up the development of treatments for rare brain conditions such as vanishing white matter disease.