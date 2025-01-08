What's the story

Calico, Google's anti-aging subsidiary, has announced disappointing results from its first-ever drug trial.

The experimental drug, fosigotifator, was tested as a potential treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

This deadly neurodegenerative disease affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, resulting in paralysis.

The trial was part of the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial initiative currently testing multiple drugs against this disease.