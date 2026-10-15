Epic unveils new game launcher built with AI

Sweeney's AI pivot at Epic is about retooling the workforce for maximum acceleration.

He said, "The aim isn't to do the same stuff with fewer people, but to enable everyone here to build MORE and BETTER stuff."

This comes after a major layoff in March that saw 1,000 employees being let go.

According to Engadget's estimates, Epic had cut its workforce by a quarter from the remaining 4,000 employees after an earlier round of layoffs in 2023.