ESA bets big on reusable rocket upper stage

ESA's move to develop reusable upper stage

Reusable upper stages are rare—most still burn up or get left floating in space.

ESA's move puts Europe on track with innovators like SpaceX, whose rockets already come back for more missions.

As Toni Tolker-Nielsen from ESA noted, this project tackles immediate technological challenges and helps boost Europe's future space game.

If all goes well, you might see these upgrades on Vega rockets or other European launchers.