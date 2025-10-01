ESA bets big on reusable rocket upper stage
ESA and Italian company Avio just signed a €40 million deal to develop and demonstrate technologies for a reusable rocket upper stage.
Announced at the International Astronautical Congress in Sydney, this two-year project aims to design tech that lets rocket parts safely return to Earth—so they can be used again.
It's a big step for Europe as it works toward more sustainable and cost-effective space launches.
ESA's move to develop reusable upper stage
Reusable upper stages are rare—most still burn up or get left floating in space.
ESA's move puts Europe on track with innovators like SpaceX, whose rockets already come back for more missions.
As Toni Tolker-Nielsen from ESA noted, this project tackles immediate technological challenges and helps boost Europe's future space game.
If all goes well, you might see these upgrades on Vega rockets or other European launchers.
Global push for reusability in space launches
ESA joins others like China (with its Long March 9 redesign) and ArianeGroup's Susie project in the race to make launches cheaper and less wasteful.
The hope: more launches, less junk, and maybe one day—affordable access to space for everyone.