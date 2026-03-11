Explainer: What is Bluetooth LE Audio, how it improves experience
Bluetooth LE Audio is the latest leap in wireless audio tech.
LE Audio features (e.g., Auracast) began appearing in 2022, with wider adoption picking up in mid-2025 and more products expected through 2026.
It brings better sound quality with less battery drain, thanks to its new LC3 codec succeeding the SBC codec.
Streaming is smoother and more efficient, all while using less energy, so your earbuds last longer.
It adds features like multi-device broadcasting, true stereo
LE Audio adds handy features like multi-device broadcasting (Auracast), letting you share audio with friends or connect to public spaces.
You also get true stereo for each earbud and support for head tracking in spatial audio, making music and calls feel more immersive.
It will eventually support lossless audio
Expect even higher-quality lossless audio, but this is not expected for several years, as Bluetooth LE Audio aims for faster speeds and wider adoption over the coming years.
With regular updates rolling out every six months, this tech is set to become the new standard for how we listen on the go.