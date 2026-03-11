Explainer: What is Bluetooth LE Audio, how it improves experience Technology Mar 11, 2026

Bluetooth LE Audio is the latest leap in wireless audio tech.

LE Audio features (e.g., Auracast) began appearing in 2022, with wider adoption picking up in mid-2025 and more products expected through 2026.

It brings better sound quality with less battery drain, thanks to its new LC3 codec succeeding the SBC codec.

Streaming is smoother and more efficient, all while using less energy, so your earbuds last longer.