Explainer: Why Andaman's Barren Island volcano is worrying scientists

Volcano-tectonic link

The action is tied to the West Andaman Fault, where two tectonic plates meet and grind against each other.

That movement shakes up a magma chamber deep underground (about 18-20km down), which can trigger eruptions like these.

Similar patterns were seen during past eruptions in the '90s and early 2000s.

Scientists are keeping a close eye on Barren Island since its behavior helps us understand how earthquakes and volcanoes connect in this restless region.