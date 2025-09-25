Explainer: Why Andaman's Barren Island volcano is worrying scientists
Barren Island, India's only active volcano, erupted twice this month—on September 13 and 20.
The island sits alone in the Andaman Sea and doesn't threaten any towns, but it's caught scientists' attention.
The second eruption happened just after a 4.2-magnitude earthquake nearby on September 18.
Because Barren Island lies on a major fault line—the same one affected by the huge 2004 tsunami—these eruptions are more than just dramatic nature shows.
Volcano-tectonic link
The action is tied to the West Andaman Fault, where two tectonic plates meet and grind against each other.
That movement shakes up a magma chamber deep underground (about 18-20km down), which can trigger eruptions like these.
Similar patterns were seen during past eruptions in the '90s and early 2000s.
Scientists are keeping a close eye on Barren Island since its behavior helps us understand how earthquakes and volcanoes connect in this restless region.