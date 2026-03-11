'Extinct' marsupials rediscovered in New Guinea after 6,000 years Technology Mar 11, 2026

Previously thought to be extinct for over 6,000 years, two marsupial species, the pygmy long-fingered possum and the ring-tailed glider, have been rediscovered in New Guinea's Vogelkop Peninsula.

Their comeback was confirmed after years of searching involving old clues, photos, and preserved specimens.