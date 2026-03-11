'Extinct' marsupials rediscovered in New Guinea after 6,000 years
Previously thought to be extinct for over 6,000 years, two marsupial species, the pygmy long-fingered possum and the ring-tailed glider, have been rediscovered in New Guinea's Vogelkop Peninsula.
Their comeback was confirmed after years of searching involving old clues, photos, and preserved specimens.
Collaboration with local elders
Researchers teamed up with Tambrauw and Maybrat clan elders to track these elusive animals through dense forests.
Two preserved specimens were later found in a university teaching collection; a separate specimen collected earlier had also been misidentified.
Fossils from cave digs also helped connect the dots.
Both species are considered Lazarus taxa
Both species are considered Lazarus taxa (animals thought extinct but found alive) and face threats like logging and wildlife trafficking.
Scientists are keeping their exact locations secret as they learn more about their numbers and how to protect them.