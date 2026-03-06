FBI probing cyberattack on its network

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is probing "suspicious activities" on an internal system holding sensitive information related to surveillance operations and investigations. The agency is trying to determine the scale and impact of this incident, according to a notification sent to members of Congress. The unidentified culprit has been using advanced techniques to breach FBI network security controls.

Investigation details Unclassified system holds sensitive information The FBI launched an investigation on February 17 after detecting abnormal log information associated with a system on its network. The unclassified system in question holds law enforcement sensitive information, including returns from legal processes like pen register and trap and trace surveillance returns. It also contains personally identifiable information of subjects involved in FBI investigations, the notification said.

Official response FBI has confirmed the cyber incident The FBI has confirmed the cyber incident in a statement but has not provided any further details. "The FBI identified and addressed suspicious activities on FBI networks, and we have leveraged all technical capabilities to respond," the agency said. However, neither the statement nor the notification disclosed who could be behind this incident.

