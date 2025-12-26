First-ever automated emergency landing pulled off in Colorado Technology Dec 26, 2025

For the first time ever, an airplane landed itself during an emergency at a Colorado airport on December 20, 2025.

The Beechcraft Super King Air 200 had to act fast after suddenly losing cabin pressure while climbing out of Aspen.

Thanks to some cutting-edge tech, it became the first real-world case where automated landing successfully completed the emergency landing without damage or injuries.