First-ever automated emergency landing pulled off in Colorado
For the first time ever, an airplane landed itself during an emergency at a Colorado airport on December 20, 2025.
The Beechcraft Super King Air 200 had to act fast after suddenly losing cabin pressure while climbing out of Aspen.
Thanks to some cutting-edge tech, it became the first real-world case where automated landing successfully completed the emergency landing without damage or injuries.
How autopilot took charge and stuck the landing
At 23,000 feet—where oxygen gets thin—the pilots let the Garmin G3000 Autoland system take over.
The system found the nearest safe airport, alerted air traffic control, and handled both descent and landing without a hitch.
Everyone walked away safely, showing just how powerful this tech can be when things get serious.
Federal aviation officials are now reviewing what happened as part of their usual process.