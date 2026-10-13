Flying Wedge unveils FWD Supreme, India's 1st AI autonomous fighter

Big news from Bengaluru: Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace has rolled out the FWD Supreme, India's first AI-powered, indigenous autonomous fighter jet, barring the engine and some sensors.

Weighing in the 1.5 ton class, this launch puts India in the same league as countries like the US and China when it comes to uncrewed military aviation.

CTO Girish G Dixit shared that smaller versions have already completed taxi trials, showing real progress.