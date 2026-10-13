Flying Wedge unveils FWD Supreme, India's 1st AI autonomous fighter
Big news from Bengaluru: Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace has rolled out the FWD Supreme, India's first AI-powered, indigenous autonomous fighter jet, barring the engine and some sensors.
Weighing in the 1.5 ton class, this launch puts India in the same league as countries like the US and China when it comes to uncrewed military aviation.
CTO Girish G Dixit shared that smaller versions have already completed taxi trials, showing real progress.
Carries 350kg, 1,500km range
The FWD Supreme can carry up to 350kg, fly at speeds close to Mach 0.85, and cover 1,500km on a single mission.
It uses twin engines and advanced navigation tech that works even without GPS.
Most of its parts are made in India: there's talk of using DRDO's Manik engine to push local content up to 80%.
With stealth paint and an internal weapon bay, CEO Suhas Tejaskanda believes it could seriously change how much air combat costs.
Plus, top institutes like IISc are pitching in to boost homegrown innovation even further.