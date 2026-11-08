Former SpaceX engineers launch Vital Lyfe's portable $749 Access purifier
Technology
A team of former SpaceX engineers has launched Vital Lyfe, introducing a $749 portable gadget called Access that turns seawater into drinkable water.
Designed for anyone off the grid (think campers, sailors, or communities facing water shortages), Access can clean up to 6 gallons of seawater per hour and is super easy to maintain.
Jonathan Criss emphasizes affordability and distribution
Vital Lyfe's CEO and cofounder Jonathan Criss focused on keeping Access affordable and ready for mass production, aiming to help regions where clean water is hard to come by.
The company partners with nonprofits to get these devices where they're needed most and expects prices to drop as production ramps up.