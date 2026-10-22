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Home / News / Technology News / Fortnite finally returns to Australian App Store after court ruling
Fortnite finally returns to Australian App Store after court ruling
Fortnite returned to the iOS App Store globally on May 19

Fortnite finally returns to Australian App Store after court ruling

By Akash Pandey
Oct 22, 2026
05:01 pm
What's the story

Fortnite is back on Apple's Australian App Store after a federal court ruling. The judgment mandates Apple to open its iOS ecosystem to competition, allow alternative app stores without conditions, and let developers present alternative payment options. Epic Games announced the return of Fortnite on X, calling it "great news for developers worldwide."

Context

Why does this story matter?

In May 2026, Fortnite returned to iOS in most parts of the world, except Australia, where it remained unavailable due to an ongoing legal battle.

At the time, Epic Games said Apple was still enforcing terms that Australian courts had ruled unlawful.

The company awaited a final ruling, which has now been delivered.

Announcement

Announcement comes after a long legal battle with Apple

Epic Games celebrated the return of Fortnite to the Australian App Store.

The company said, "Big news: Fortnite is coming back to the App Store in Australia tomorrow!"

The announcement comes after a long legal battle with Apple over access to its ecosystem.

The ruling also prevents any potential "malicious compliance" from Apple, such as imposing fees on developers using third-party app stores.

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Twitter Post

Official confirmation from Epic

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Legal implications

Court's decision mandates Apple to allow 3rd-party app stores

The Australian court's decision, which closely followed the EU's approach, requires Apple to allow third-party app stores on iOS.

It also allows developers to provide alternative payment systems without heavy fees or conditions imposed by Apple.

The ruling further states that the App Store can't prevent developers from directing users to external apps for purchases and should ensure a seamless experience when using these alternative systems or downloading apps outside the App Store.

Cost coverage

Apple disagrees with ruling, plans to appeal

The court also ordered Apple to pay 85% of Epic's legal costs and comply with the orders by March 1, 2027.

If it needs an extension, Apple must provide proof by February 15, 2027.

However, the tech giant disagrees with many parts of this decision and plans to appeal against it.

An Apple spokesperson said they would seek a stay and appeal the outcome "to seek a resolution that respects our intellectual property."

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