Fortnite finally returns to Australian App Store after court ruling
What's the story
Fortnite is back on Apple's Australian App Store after a federal court ruling. The judgment mandates Apple to open its iOS ecosystem to competition, allow alternative app stores without conditions, and let developers present alternative payment options. Epic Games announced the return of Fortnite on X, calling it "great news for developers worldwide."
Context
Why does this story matter?
In May 2026, Fortnite returned to iOS in most parts of the world, except Australia, where it remained unavailable due to an ongoing legal battle.
At the time, Epic Games said Apple was still enforcing terms that Australian courts had ruled unlawful.
The company awaited a final ruling, which has now been delivered.
Announcement
Announcement comes after a long legal battle with Apple
Epic Games celebrated the return of Fortnite to the Australian App Store.
The company said, "Big news: Fortnite is coming back to the App Store in Australia tomorrow!"
The announcement comes after a long legal battle with Apple over access to its ecosystem.
The ruling also prevents any potential "malicious compliance" from Apple, such as imposing fees on developers using third-party app stores.
Twitter Post
Official confirmation from Epic
Big news: Fortnite is coming back to the App Store in Australia tomorrow!— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) October 22, 2026
Today the Australia Federal Court told Apple to open up iOS after finding they violated competition law. Here’s what’s changing in Australia in March 2027:
• iOS will be open to third party app stores
•…
Legal implications
Court's decision mandates Apple to allow 3rd-party app stores
The Australian court's decision, which closely followed the EU's approach, requires Apple to allow third-party app stores on iOS.
It also allows developers to provide alternative payment systems without heavy fees or conditions imposed by Apple.
The ruling further states that the App Store can't prevent developers from directing users to external apps for purchases and should ensure a seamless experience when using these alternative systems or downloading apps outside the App Store.
Cost coverage
Apple disagrees with ruling, plans to appeal
The court also ordered Apple to pay 85% of Epic's legal costs and comply with the orders by March 1, 2027.
If it needs an extension, Apple must provide proof by February 15, 2027.
However, the tech giant disagrees with many parts of this decision and plans to appeal against it.
An Apple spokesperson said they would seek a stay and appeal the outcome "to seek a resolution that respects our intellectual property."