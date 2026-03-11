[Funding alert] Taya raises $5 million for discreet voice recorders Technology Mar 11, 2026

Taya, founded in 2024 by Elena Wagenmans with Cinnamon Sipper and Amy Zhou, just raised $5 million from MaC Venture Capital and Female Founders Fund.

Their standout product is the Taya Necklace, a discreet $89 wearable that looks like jewelry but records only your voice for privacy.

It syncs with an iOS app to save notes and offers AI-powered features.