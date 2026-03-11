[Funding alert] Taya raises $5 million for discreet voice recorders
Technology
Taya, founded in 2024 by Elena Wagenmans with Cinnamon Sipper and Amy Zhou, just raised $5 million from MaC Venture Capital and Female Founders Fund.
Their standout product is the Taya Necklace, a discreet $89 wearable that looks like jewelry but records only your voice for privacy.
It syncs with an iOS app to save notes and offers AI-powered features.
Investor spotlight on 'intentional' product
Founded in 2024 with a focus on single-user privacy, Taya stands out from other recorders by using tech that filters out background voices.
Even as the team has shifted, their San Francisco crew keeps innovating.
Investor Adrian Fenty calls Taya an intentional, privacy-focused solution, hoping it'll help people capture thoughts without giving up their privacy.