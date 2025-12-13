Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight: When and how to watch

The Geminid meteor shower , one of the most reliable and spectacular celestial events, is set to peak overnight from Saturday into early Sunday. The best time to catch a glimpse of these shooting stars would be after midnight till dawn. This is because the constellation Gemini, which is the source of these meteors, rises higher in the sky as night progresses.

Origin Geminids: A unique meteor shower The Geminids are unique as they originate from the rocky asteroid 3200 Phaethon, not a typical icy comet. This heavy debris creates bright, chunky streaks that move fast across the night sky. In ideal dark conditions, keen observers could see up to 120 to 150 meteors per hour during this annual celestial event.

Recommendations Viewing tips for the Geminid meteor shower For optimal viewing, it is recommended to find a location with minimal light pollution. This could be a rooftop with dim lights, an open field or even a hill station point. A wide view is essential as meteors can appear anywhere in the sky. Telescopes or binoculars aren't needed since they limit your view of these cosmic wonders.