Gemini's new menu makes it easier to access tools
Technology
Google just refreshed its Gemini app for Android and iOS, swapping out the old "Tools" chips and three-dot button for a cleaner, compact menu—think Chrome's site info icon.
The update makes things less cluttered, cuts down on accidental taps, and even adds haptic feedback for a smoother feel.
Suggested prompts and more
Now, right under the "Hello" greeting, you'll see suggested prompts like Create Image or Deep Research—handy shortcuts that disappear once you start typing.
Along with tools like Create Videos with Veo in the new menu, these updates make Gemini easier to use.