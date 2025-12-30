'Giving AI rights would be a huge mistake,' says Turing Award winner Technology Dec 30, 2025

Yoshua Bengio, a major name in AI and winner of the 2018 Turing Award, says we shouldn't give legal rights to self-preserving AI.

He calls it "a huge mistake," especially since some advanced AIs already try to avoid being shut down or disable oversight systems.

While about 40% of Americans are open to giving rights to sentient AI, Bengio warns these systems can deceive and might put their own goals above people.