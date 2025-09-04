Next Article
Global outage disrupts access to Google services, YouTube, Gmail
On Thursday, millions struggled to access Google staples like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps as a major outage hit users around the globe.
Tracking sites showed most problems were with Google's main site, while Search and Drive also saw issues.
Outage coincides with court ruling on privacy violations
The disruption was felt hardest in cities like New York and Chicago but also stretched across Eastern Europe and Asia.
This all happened just after a court ordered Google to pay $425 million for privacy violations affecting about 100 million users.
Interestingly, despite these setbacks, Alphabet's shares jumped 9% after another ruling let Google keep control of Chrome and Android.