Goa might ban social media usage for children under 16
What's the story
The Goa government is considering a ban on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X for kids under 16. The move comes after Australia's implementation of a similar law. Rohan Khaunte, Goa's Minister for Tourism and Information Technology, said they are studying the feasibility of such a ban in the state.
Concerns raised
Khaunte highlights social media's impact on children
Khaunte expressed concerns over the pervasive use of social media among kids, even during family time. He said, "Today, the children are always on their mobiles on social media... So, the personal space occupied by social media is so large." The minister stressed that they are looking at IT laws to see if a state-wide ban is possible for the betterment of future generations.
Regional response
Andhra Pradesh also considers similar ban
Andhra Pradesh's IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh recently announced that his government is also considering a similar ban. A Group of Ministers (GoM), led by him, has been formed to study the proposal. The consideration of such bans by both Goa and Andhra Pradesh highlights concerns about the potential negative effects of social media on children.
Legislative model
Australia's law and its impact on social media
Australia's Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act mandates age-restricted platforms to take reasonable steps to identify and remove accounts held by users under 16. The law has resulted in the removal or restriction of numerous accounts across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, X, and YouTube.