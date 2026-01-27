Goa might ban social media usage for children under 16

The Goa government is considering a ban on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X for kids under 16. The move comes after Australia 's implementation of a similar law. Rohan Khaunte, Goa's Minister for Tourism and Information Technology, said they are studying the feasibility of such a ban in the state.

Concerns raised Khaunte highlights social media's impact on children Khaunte expressed concerns over the pervasive use of social media among kids, even during family time. He said, "Today, the children are always on their mobiles on social media... So, the personal space occupied by social media is so large." The minister stressed that they are looking at IT laws to see if a state-wide ban is possible for the betterment of future generations.

Regional response Andhra Pradesh also considers similar ban Andhra Pradesh's IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh recently announced that his government is also considering a similar ban. A Group of Ministers (GoM), led by him, has been formed to study the proposal. The consideration of such bans by both Goa and Andhra Pradesh highlights concerns about the potential negative effects of social media on children.

