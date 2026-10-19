Google adds enhanced protection in Google Messages using Gemini AI

There's also a real-time link checker powered by Gemini Nano, so if you get a sketchy link, your phone can warn you before you tap.

Plus, scam detection (previously just for Pixel phones) is coming to more Android devices soon.

On top of that, Android now blocks third-party apps from forwarding your calls or texts and warns you about manual MMI forwarding codes.

With 5 million monthly flagged suspected scam calls and texts flagged every month, these updates are all about keeping your chats safer without making things complicated.