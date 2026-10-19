Google adds enhanced protection in Google Messages using Gemini AI
Google is stepping up its game against online scams with fresh AI-powered features for Android phones.
The highlight is "Enhanced protection mode" in Google Messages, which uses Gemini AI to scan message content securely and help spot fraud before it reaches you.
Google expands Android scam protections
There's also a real-time link checker powered by Gemini Nano, so if you get a sketchy link, your phone can warn you before you tap.
Plus, scam detection (previously just for Pixel phones) is coming to more Android devices soon.
On top of that, Android now blocks third-party apps from forwarding your calls or texts and warns you about manual MMI forwarding codes.
With 5 million monthly flagged suspected scam calls and texts flagged every month, these updates are all about keeping your chats safer without making things complicated.