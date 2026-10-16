Google cuts quantum computing errors 40-fold, bringing practical machines closer
What's the story
Google has made a major breakthrough in quantum computing, reducing errors in its Willow quantum chip by an impressive 40 times. This advancement could make quantum computers more reliable for solving complex problems without consuming excessive computational resources on error correction. The company's CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news on X, highlighting that this is another step toward creating practical quantum computers capable of tackling problems beyond the reach of today's most powerful machines.
Quantum computing
Quantum computers and magic states
Unlike conventional computers, quantum computers use highly sensitive units of information known as qubits.
These qubits are prone to errors, making it hard for quantum machines to perform complex calculations accurately.
Researchers have been working on reducing these errors so that quantum computers can reliably solve real-world problems.
One major hurdle in this process is creating "magic states," which are crucial for performing complex calculations on quantum computers.
Innovative technique
What is magic state cultivation?
Google has now demonstrated a new approach called "magic state cultivation" on its quantum hardware.
This method, developed by researchers Craig Gidney, Noah Shutty, and Cody Jones in 2024, uses a series of checks to identify errors and reject faulty attempts.
The process works like a filter that starts with an imperfect quantum state in a small area of the chip and runs checks to identify errors while discarding faulty attempts.
Results
Testing on Willow chip
After months of testing, Google's researcher Emma Rosenfeld and her team found that changes in temperature and electrical equipment were interfering with their measurements.
Once the issue was resolved, they tested the technique on 54 out of 105 qubits in its Willow chip.
This reduced errors by an impressive 40 times while achieving a state-of-the-art logical fidelity of 99.99%.
However, it still rejected as many as 92% of attempts, indicating more work is needed before large-scale implementation is possible.
Future prospects
Reducing errors in quantum chips
The breakthrough could eventually lead to larger quantum computers capable of tackling complex tasks like studying molecules and developing new medicines.
However, Google acknowledges that there is still a long way to go. The company needs to prove that this technique works on a much larger scale and can reduce errors enough for demanding calculations.
For now, this advancement solves one important part of the puzzle in building quantum computers capable of solving real-world problems.
Twitter Post
Pichai shared the news on X
Some magical progress towards "magic state" in quantum!— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 15, 2026
Our @GoogleQuantumAI team has demonstrated "magic state cultivation" on physical hardware for the first time. The result is a 40x error reduction on our Willow processor vs. previous methods, achieving a state-of-the-art… pic.twitter.com/cYq30dhKLV