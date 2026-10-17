Google AI Pro free trials offer limited access to features
What's the story
Google's free trials for its AI Pro subscription service have been a point of contention lately. The tech giant often provides extended free trials with new smartphone purchases and other promotions. However, these trial users get less access than those who pay for the subscription. This has led to some confusion and dissatisfaction among users who expected full access during their trial period.
Subscription details
The Google One AI Pro subscription
The Google One AI Pro is a $19.99/month subscription that offers expanded usage limits for Gemini, 5TB of storage across Google products, and other subscriptions like Google Home Premium, Health Premium, and YouTube Premium Lite.
But the rollout of Gemini 4 Argon to Google's Antigravity development tool has revealed limitations on AI Pro's free trials.
Simply put, trial users get fewer features than paying subscribers, a limitation Google hasn't clearly communicated.
Trial limitations
Restrictions on free trials
The free trials of Google One AI Pro come with two major restrictions compared to a paid subscription.
First, Antigravity on AI Pro trials doesn't include Gemini 4 Argon.
Second, YouTube Premium Lite isn't available for Google One AI Pro trial users until they start paying.
These limitations were not clearly communicated by Google at the time of sign-up or in its advertising for the AI Pro trials.
Additional exclusions
Another limitation for trial users
Along with the aforementioned restrictions, there's also the absence of Google One's 10% cashback (store credit) perk in the Google Store for free trials. This is another benefit that trial users miss out on.
Despite these limitations, Google continues to offer free, extended trials to AI Pro across various platforms and devices.
User response
Trial users face additional challenge in upgrading to paid plan
Despite the confusion over AI Pro trial restrictions, one Googler even pointed out that if you're on a trial, you can't just press a button to start paying for AI Pro.
You either have to wait for the trial to end or contact Google for assistance in converting your account.