Google AI Pro free trials offer limited access to features

The Google One AI Pro is a $19.99/month subscription that offers expanded usage limits for Gemini, 5TB of storage across Google products, and other subscriptions like Google Home Premium, Health Premium, and YouTube Premium Lite.

But the rollout of Gemini 4 Argon to Google's Antigravity development tool has revealed limitations on AI Pro's free trials.

Simply put, trial users get fewer features than paying subscribers, a limitation Google hasn't clearly communicated.