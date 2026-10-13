Google AI Studio lets users create Android apps without coding
Technology
Google just rolled out a cool new feature in AI Studio that lets anyone with a regular Google account create their own Android apps, all by simply describing what they want. No coding knowledge required!
The best part? Your custom app is private at launch and distributed through a private part of Google Play, not the public Play Store.
AI studio builds apps from descriptions
Just hop into Google AI Studio, type in what you need your app to do, and the AI handles the rest.
You can tweak features or start over anytime, making it easy to experiment for free.
If your app takes off and gets popular, there's even an option to upgrade to a professional developer account so you can share it more widely, including with friends and family soon.