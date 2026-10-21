Google brings Gemini's Personal Intelligence to Android Auto
What's the story
Google is updating its Gemini AI with a new feature called Personal Intelligence, specifically for Android Auto and Android Automotive. The update would take advantage of various Google services like Workspace, Photos, Maps, Search, and YouTube to deliver personalized responses. This would allow users to ask complex queries without having to provide specific details in their prompts or commands.
Enhanced interaction
How Personal Intelligence works
The Personal Intelligence feature of Gemini can understand and respond to natural queries like "What's my flight gate? And is my flight on time?" or "Take me to my doctor's appointment."
Google explains that this capability saves users from having to search for confirmation emails or street addresses before driving.
It also remembers your preferences, such as dietary restrictions, when you ask for recommendations along your route.
User control
Opt-in feature
The Personal Intelligence feature is opt-in, meaning it won't work unless you give explicit permission.
If you don't want to share any information, you can still use navigation, listen to music, make calls, and ask questions without personalized responses.
The feature is rolling out for Android Auto starting today with Android Automotive support coming in the coming months.