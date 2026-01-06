Google confirms Snapseed 3.0 Android redesign is underway

Expect a fresh homepage showing all your edited pics in a grid, plus an easy-to-spot button to start editing new images. The editor will be split into three tabs: Looks (for filters), Faves (your top tools), and Tools (everything else). New features include advanced adjustments like Curves and White Balance, retouching options like Healing and Head Pose, film-style filters including HDR Scape, and creative effects like Double Exposure.

When can you try it?

Google says development got underway in November, so the update's still a few months away.

In the meantime, they're asking for feedback on Reddit to help shape Snapseed 3.0—so if you have ideas or favorite features you want to keep, now's your chance to speak up!