Google cuts free access to Gemini Flash and Pro
What's the story
Google is making changes to its Gemini AI service, impacting users on the free plan. Starting October 9, these users will only have access to the Flash Lite model. Previously, they could choose from three models: Gemini Flash Lite, Flash, and Pro. Now, if you want access to the standard Flash model as well, you'll need a $4.99/month Google AI Plus subscription.
Subscription changes
AI Plus subscribers also lose access to Gemini Pro
The upcoming changes will also affect the Google AI Plus subscription. Users of this plan will no longer have access to Gemini Pro, a top-tier model.
Google has said that it will inform these subscribers via email about the loss of access and the timeline for when it will happen.
Model access
Deep Think now available on AI Pro plan
After the changes, access to the advanced reasoning option "Deep Think" and the top-tier Gemini Pro model will be limited to users with a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription. These cost $19.99 or $99.99 per month, respectively.
Despite these changes, Google says users can still select low, medium, and high effort levels for each model, but warns that higher effort levels could exhaust their usage limit faster.