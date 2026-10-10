Google DeepMind offers $550,000 to $1.1 million job, no college degree
Google DeepMind's Polaris team is offering an engineering job with a huge pay range, $550,000 to $1.1 million, and you don't need a college degree to apply.
Instead, they're looking for people who are great at solving technical problems, especially in building tools to test AI coding agents.
The post sparked debate online over whether problem-solving skills could matter more than academic qualifications in the AI era.
Tamay Besiroglu reshared post amid debate
Google DeepMind's job opening sparked debate on X, and Google engineer Tamay Besiroglu reshared the announcement.
Some folks love the idea of hiring based on talent and real-world ability, while others wonder what this means for formal education in tech.
Either way, it reflects the broader debate over how much formal education will matter as technology companies seek people with exceptional technical abilities.