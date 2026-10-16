Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System now covers over 200 regions
What's the story
Google has announced the expansion of its Android Earthquake Alerts System to over 200 countries and regions. The move is aimed at helping more people get early warnings during earthquakes. The system, which was launched in 2021, has already sent over one billion alerts globally. It uses Android phones to detect seismic activity and issue warnings seconds before tremors hit.
Regional expansion
New additions include Panama and Guatemala
The latest update from Google brings the total number of countries and regions covered by the Android Earthquake Alerts System to over 200, a significant jump from the previous count of 98.
The new additions include Panama, Guatemala, and other areas.
The expanded coverage was rolled out on October 15 and is expected to be completed within a week.
Alert system
Understanding the 3 types of alerts
Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System sends three types of warnings to users in regions where the service is active.
The "Be Aware" alert warns users when an earthquake has been detected nearby and light shaking is expected.
The "Be Ready" alert provides more detailed information for stronger shaking, while a "Take Action" alert appears as a full-screen notification for moderate to heavy shaking.
Alert enhancement
'Be Ready' alert to provide more information
Along with the regional expansion, Google is also improving its "Be Ready" alert to provide users with more information about an earthquake.
The new features will include a map showing where shaking has been detected and an estimated magnitude of the earthquake.
The updated alert will also suggest actions users can take and provide a button for further details as they become available.