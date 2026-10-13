Google Gemini redesign adds Spark as task and scheduled page

Google is rolling out a big redesign for its Gemini app on Android, blending the Spark assistant right into the main chat.

Now you'll see handy "Chat" and "Task" buttons above your prompt box, and Spark is now surfaced as "Task" in the app.

The new "Scheduled" page sorts your tasks by status: Active, Paused, Completed, or Suggested, making it easier to keep track of what's going on.