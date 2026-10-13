Google Gemini redesign adds Spark as task and scheduled page
Google is rolling out a big redesign for its Gemini app on Android, blending the Spark assistant right into the main chat.
Now you'll see handy "Chat" and "Task" buttons above your prompt box, and Spark is now surfaced as "Task" in the app.
The new "Scheduled" page sorts your tasks by status: Active, Paused, Completed, or Suggested, making it easier to keep track of what's going on.
Gemini merges chats and tasks
Navigation is simpler now: the old Spark menu is gone, and settings have been renamed to match the new Task feature.
Your chats and tasks are combined in one history view instead of split lists, and there's a filter icon so you can quickly find what's ready or in progress.
The update is rolling out first on Android (with iOS and web not seeing it yet), but heads up, you'll need an AI Pro or AI Ultra subscription to use Gemini Spark.