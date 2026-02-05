Google goes big with Gemini AI ad during Super Bowl

Ad shows Gemini in action, tackling real-life tasks

The ad demoed how Gemini can pull up Google Photos, create and edit images using Nano Banana Pro, and even let users draw edits right onto pics.

Prompts like "pull up photos of our new house in Glenville," "fill this empty room with Ben's stuff," and "make the walls blue" made it feel super practical.

It wrapped up with garden photos set to Randy Newman's Feels Like Home and the line: "A new kind of help from Google."