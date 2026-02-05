Google goes big with Gemini AI ad during Super Bowl
Google dropped a one-minute ad for its Gemini AI during Super Bowl LX.
The spot, called "New Home," focused on showing off Gemini's image editing and app-connecting skills—right in the middle of all the football action.
Ad shows Gemini in action, tackling real-life tasks
The ad demoed how Gemini can pull up Google Photos, create and edit images using Nano Banana Pro, and even let users draw edits right onto pics.
Prompts like "pull up photos of our new house in Glenville," "fill this empty room with Ben's stuff," and "make the walls blue" made it feel super practical.
It wrapped up with garden photos set to Randy Newman's Feels Like Home and the line: "A new kind of help from Google."
Google extends its campaign online and into other media
Google kept things rolling online with digital shorts explaining how to use Gemini for everyday tasks.
There's a sponsored Madden Bowl gaming event featuring Luke Combs and Teddy Swims.
On social media, they got playful with videos about hairstyles and fuse boxes on social platforms.