Google introduces AutoFDO to optimize Android kernel performance

Early tests show cold app launches are about 4% faster and boot times are slightly shorter. The best part? The optimizations target shared kernel branches (Android16-6.12 and Android15-6.6); if and when device makers adopt these kernel updates, a broad range of devices could benefit.

How does AutoFDO work?

Instead of relying on old-school guesses, AutoFDO uses hardware data to spot which parts of the system get used most ("hot paths").

It then rearranges those sections for smoother multitasking, better app launches and even improved battery life, while aiming to preserve system stability.