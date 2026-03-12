Google introduces AutoFDO to optimize Android kernel performance
Google announced it is introducing AutoFDO, a smart optimization for the Android kernel that targets how your phone's CPU spends its time.
By learning from how the top 100 apps actually run, this update helps your device handle code more efficiently and cuts down on wasted processing.
Early tests show cold app launches are about 4% faster and boot times are slightly shorter.
The best part? The optimizations target shared kernel branches (Android16-6.12 and Android15-6.6); if and when device makers adopt these kernel updates, a broad range of devices could benefit.
How does AutoFDO work?
Instead of relying on old-school guesses, AutoFDO uses hardware data to spot which parts of the system get used most ("hot paths").
It then rearranges those sections for smoother multitasking, better app launches and even improved battery life, while aiming to preserve system stability.