Google is changing how Android security updates are rolled out
Google has begun implementing a new way to handle Android security updates, called the "Risk-Based Update System" (RBUS).
Instead of sending out a bunch of patches every month, Google will now focus on fixing the most urgent security risks first—especially those already being used by hackers.
The goal? Keep users safer while making life easier for phone makers.
Major threats get patched monthly, minor ones quarterly
With RBUS, only high-risk threats get patched in the monthly updates. Less serious issues will wait for quarterly releases.
For example, September 2025 saw 119 fixes, but July had none and August only six.
Plus, device makers now have more time to prep for private fixes—lead times have stretched from 30 days to several months.
What does this mean for you?
You'll get faster protection against major threats.
Some minor bugs might take longer to fix, but Google says built-in protections and safer coding are still there to keep your phone secure behind the scenes.