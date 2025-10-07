Google's quirky keyboard revives rotary phone nostalgia

The Gboard Dial Version keyboard is a modern take on the rotary phone's pulse dialing technique. In this method, a spring-loaded dial would generate electrical pulses as it rotated back to its original position. These pulses were then decoded by the phone company to identify the dialed number. However, instead of using pulse dialing, Google Japan has employed modern sensors that convert each dial's rotation into USB signals for typing.

Innovative addition

Keyboard comes with a special stand that disables your webcam

The designers of the dial keyboard have also created a special stand that disables your webcam during video calls when you place your mouse on it. This is similar to how old phones would end a call when they were physically hung up. As with Google's previous unconventional designs, the Gboard Dial Version isn't for sale. However, enthusiasts can build their own using 3D printer files, PCB designs, and a parts list shared on GitHub.