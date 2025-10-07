Next Article
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches Starlink satellites
Technology
SpaceX pulled off its 130th launch of 2025 early Tuesday morning, sending 28 new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Florida in the early hours.
The Falcon 9 rocket's first stage—designated booster B1090—made a smooth landing on the drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" just minutes after liftoff.
Over a hundred Falcon 9 launches this year
This mission isn't just another number. It highlights how routine rocket reusability and frequent satellite launches are becoming for SpaceX.
With over a hundred Falcon 9 launches this year and more Starship test flights on the way (next one's October 13!), SpaceX is making global internet coverage—and even future Mars missions—feel a little closer to reality for everyone.