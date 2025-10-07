MrBeast has 443 million subscribers on YouTube

'Scary times': MrBeast warns AI videos could threaten creators' livelihoods

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, the highest-paid creator on YouTube, has expressed concerns over the rapid rise of AI-generated videos. He fears that this growing trend could pose a threat to millions of creators who depend on the platform for their livelihood. "When AI videos are just as good as normal videos," he tweeted, "I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living."