'Scary times': MrBeast warns AI videos could threaten creators' livelihoods
Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, the highest-paid creator on YouTube, has expressed concerns over the rapid rise of AI-generated videos. He fears that this growing trend could pose a threat to millions of creators who depend on the platform for their livelihood. "When AI videos are just as good as normal videos," he tweeted, "I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living."
Concerns emerge amid OpenAI's launch of Sora 2 model
MrBeast's concerns come as OpenAI has just launched Sora 2, its next-gen AI video model. The Sora app was also released on iOS in the US, making it easy for anyone to create AI-generated videos. This development has sparked a debate over copyright issues in the industry. Meanwhile, Meta has also launched an exclusive AI-only feed in the Meta AI app for users to share their creations.
MrBeast previously tried to leverage AI
Despite his current concerns, MrBeast had earlier tried to leverage AI with an AI thumbnail tool on ViewStats. The platform, co-founded by him, was designed to offer creators a range of tools for their YouTube channels. However, the tool faced backlash over fears it could threaten jobs of artists who create YouTube thumbnails. In response, MrBeast removed the tool and introduced a new system for creators to connect with these artists directly.