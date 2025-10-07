Instagram adds prominent location sharing indicator to map feature

Instagram has announced an update to its Map feature, making it easier for users to know if they're sharing their location. The social media giant is also expanding the Snap Map-like feature to India, after a successful initial rollout in the US and Canada in August. The update comes as a response to earlier confusion over the feature's location-sharing settings.

Feature enhancement New indicators for improved clarity The updated Map feature now comes with a more visible indicator at the top, letting users know if they're sharing their location or have turned off device location completely. A new indicator also appears under the user's profile picture in the Notes tray on DMs page, clarifying if they're not sharing their location. These additions are aimed at reducing confusion and improving user experience.

User clarification Clearing up confusion over location tagging in posts Instagram is also clearing up confusion over location tagging in posts. Initially, users thought that tagging a location meant sharing their real-time location on the Map, as their profile picture would appear over the content. However, this isn't true as the feature only pulls in posts with location tags. To further clarify this point, Instagram has removed profile photos from Map content to show it doesn't indicate someone's current location.

User education Educational reminder for users Instagram is also introducing an educational reminder to let users know that adding a location tag to a story, Reel, or post will make it appear on the Map. The platform already had location tags visible in its map view. To make things clearer for users, Instagram will now show a preview of how their content will look on the Map when they add a location tag.