Spotify bans AI vocal cloning to protect artists

Spotify is rolling out new safeguards to fight AI misuse, after deleting over 75 million spammy tracks in the past year. The platform now bans vocal cloning unless artists give explicit permission, aiming to keep music authentic.

Tools to block uploads with fake artist info Spotify is testing fresh tools with distributors to block uploads with fake or wrong artist info.

Artists can now report impersonation before a song drops.

"Unauthorized use of AI to clone an artist's voice exploits their identity," Spotify shared, underscoring its push for real creative control.

AI-generated content disclosure Partnering with industry groups, Spotify will soon require artists and labels to disclose if any vocals or sounds are AI-generated.

These details will be visible right in the app, so everyone knows what's real and what's not.