Meta's smart glasses can now come with prescription lenses
Technology
Meta's smart glasses just got more practical—most models, including Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1, Gen 2, and Oakley Meta HSTN, now let you add prescription lenses.
You can order your custom specs straight from Meta's website, with support for prescriptions between -6.0 and +4.0.
You can use FSA or HSA funds
You can pick from classic styles like Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner—and even use FSA or HSA funds if you have them.
Just a heads-up: the Oakley Meta Vanguard doesn't take prescriptions (it comes with non-prescription Prizm lenses), while the Ray-Ban Display Glasses allow limited prescriptions (-4.0 to +4.0) but pack in cool features like built-in display and gesture controls.