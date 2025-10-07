ChatGPT can now use external apps like Canva, Instant Checkout
OpenAI has rolled out a new feature for ChatGPT that lets you use external apps like Canva and Instant Checkout right inside your chat.
This "embedded Chat" update, announced on October 7, 2025, basically turns ChatGPT into a mini operating system—so you can multitask without jumping between different apps.
Developers can create 'mini apps' for ChatGPT using OpenAI's SDK
Now, developers can create their own "mini apps" for ChatGPT using OpenAI's SDK.
This means more cool tools could show up in your chats soon—and devs get new ways to make money through transactions.
Plus, it makes handling stuff like brainstorming or content creation smoother since everything happens in one place.
ChatGPT is now a mini operating system
With these mini apps, ChatGPT is stepping up its game against Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
The difference? While those are built into existing products, ChatGPT is shaping up as a standalone hub for AI-powered services.
Expect other platforms to follow suit as competition heats up!