Instagram introduces 'Ring' award to honor top creators globally

Instagram has announced a new awards program called the 'Ring,' aimed at honoring top creators on its platform. The first batch of 25 winners will be awarded next week. The initiative is part of Instagram's effort to recognize and celebrate those who drive cultural change and push boundaries through their creative work.

Judging panel Notable personalities on judging panel The judging panel for the 'Ring' award includes Instagram head Adam Mosseri, director Spike Lee, designer Marc Jacobs, YouTuber Marques Brownlee, actress Yara Shahidi, and makeup artist Pat McGrath. Each winner will be presented with a custom-designed gold ring by English fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner and a digital golden ring on their Instagram profile. They will also get to customize a unique "Like" button for feed posts.

Strategic shift Meta has been scaling back creator payout programs The launch of the 'Ring' award comes as Meta has been scaling back its creator payout programs in recent years. Earlier this year, Meta discontinued a program that compensated creators for ads on their profiles. In 2023, it also stopped paying bonuses to Reels creators on Instagram and Facebook and shut down its affiliate marketing bonuses in 2022.

Creator challenges Creators saw a drop in brand deals last year The introduction of the 'Ring' award comes as creators witnessed a 52% drop in brand deals in 2024. Bank of America also noted last year that along with a decline in sponsored partnerships, competition is rising as more paid partnerships are concentrated among top creators. Despite these changes, Instagram remains committed to recognizing and celebrating its most creative users through this symbolic award program.