OpenAI enhances developer tools with GPT-5 Pro and Sora models

OpenAI has announced a series of new API updates at its Dev Day event. The highlights include the launch of GPT-5 Pro, the company's latest language model, and Sora 2, an advanced video generation model. The updates are part of OpenAI's strategy to attract developers to its ecosystem. They also include an agent-building tool and the capability to integrate third-party apps within ChatGPT .

Model capabilities GPT-5 Pro for finance, legal, and healthcare sectors The introduction of GPT-5 Pro is likely to attract developers working on apps in the finance, legal, and healthcare sectors. These industries require "high accuracy and depth of reasoning," according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. He also emphasized the importance of voice capabilities in AI interactions, as it quickly becomes a primary mode of communication with these systems.

Model launch 'gpt-realtime mini' for low-latency streaming interactions To cater to the growing demand for voice capabilities in AI, OpenAI has launched "gpt-realtime mini." The new model is a smaller and cheaper version of its previous advanced voice model. It offers low-latency streaming interactions for audio and speech at 70% less cost but promises the "same voice quality and expressiveness."

New release Sora 2 for AI-generated audio and video OpenAI has also launched Sora 2, its latest audio and video generator in the API. The model was released last week with the Sora app, a TikTok competitor featuring short AI-generated videos. The app lets users create videos of themselves or others based on prompts and share them via a TikTok-style algorithmic feed.