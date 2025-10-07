Scientists create universal snake antivenom using rare human antibodies
Scientists are developing a universal snake antivenom using rare human antibodies, offering hope for the 138,000 people who die from snakebites each year (according to WHO).
The secret? Tim Friede, who built up immunity by exposing himself to different snake venoms, provided the special antibodies that make this breakthrough possible.
Early tests in mice look promising
Unlike regular antivenoms that only work on certain snakes, this one can neutralize toxins from many species and targets common neurotoxins found in venom.
But there's a catch: making these human-based antibodies is expensive, which could make it hard to get the treatment to the places that need it most.
Still, this marks real progress against a global health problem that's often overlooked.