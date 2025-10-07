Scientists create universal snake antivenom using rare human antibodies

Early tests in mice look promising

Unlike regular antivenoms that only work on certain snakes, this one can neutralize toxins from many species and targets common neurotoxins found in venom.

But there's a catch: making these human-based antibodies is expensive, which could make it hard to get the treatment to the places that need it most.

Still, this marks real progress against a global health problem that's often overlooked.