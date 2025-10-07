Deloitte refunds Australian government after errors found in AI-generated report

Deloitte has agreed to partially refund the Australian government after errors were discovered in a report that was partly generated using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The Big Four firm had been contracted for a seven-month project worth A$440,000 (nearly $290,000) to conduct an assurance review of the country's Targeted Compliance Framework (TCF), an IT system used for welfare and benefits payments.

Report discrepancies Errors in report flagged by academic The final report of the project, published in July, was found to have several errors. These included academic references to non-existent individuals and a fabricated quote from a Federal Court judgment. The discrepancies were first flagged by Australian welfare academic Chris Rudge. An updated version of the report was later published on the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations's website, correcting these mistakes.

AI involvement Report revealed use of generative AI The updated report revealed that Deloitte's methodology "included the use of a generative artificial intelligence (AI) large language model (Azure OpenAI GPT — 4o) based tool chain licensed by DEWR and hosted on DEWR's Azure tenancy." This detail was not included in the original report published in July. A spokesperson for the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations confirmed to Business Insider that Deloitte has agreed to repay the final installment under its contract.